Police officer under investigation for Tiktok video

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) - Police Bedford, New Hampshire, are investigating a Tiktok video made by an officer apparently on duty pretending to respond to calls and then leaving with the caption, “How the media/liberals want the police to be.”

Police Chief John Bryfonski said in a statement Monday that the department does not allow its officers to use social media while on duty, in uniform and using department equipment and vehicles to make divisive or political statements.

Bryfonski said the department has initiated an internal investigation and that he placed the officer on administrative leave.

