Scott says he prefers transparency on identifying youth offenders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a growing divide among Vermont officials when it comes to whether minors involved in criminal investigations should be named. The conversation comes just days after a teen driver in Putney was accused of a crash that killed her 16-year old passenger.

The Vermont State Police say they aren’t releasing the names of minors accused of crimes, and we’re now learning they will also not identify minors killed in crashes like the one in Putney Sunday. A bill in Montpelier aims to put that policy into law, concealing the names of anyone under the age of 20 from the original arrest and charging records.

Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said he prefers transparency, but the law would need to be changed to continue releasing the names of minors. “From our standpoint, this means not giving out that information. I would rather go back to where we were before this situation arose and go back to that transparency,” he said.

Family court is not public and names there are not released. State police say the previous policy of releasing minors’ identities before knowing whether the case would be heard in family court makes the family court protection moot.

