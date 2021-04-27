Several hurt in Concord, NH, apartment building fire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Firefighters in Concord, New Hampshire, say residents were displaced and three people were hurt in a 24-unit apartment building fire that spread to several floors.

The fire alarm went off at about 11:40 p.m. Monday. One resident was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Concord authorities said two firefighters were hurt. One was treated for second-degree burns and the other hurt his knee. The building suffered severe damage and none of the units were able to be reoccupied.

Crews from Boscawen, Bow, Chichester, Franklin, Loudon, and Pembroke assisted in fighting the fire, which remains under investigation.

