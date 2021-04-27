Advertisement

Several hurt in Concord, NH, apartment building fire

File image
File image(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Firefighters in Concord, New Hampshire, say residents were displaced and three people were hurt in a 24-unit apartment building fire that spread to several floors.

The fire alarm went off at about 11:40 p.m. Monday.  One resident was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Concord authorities said two firefighters were hurt. One was treated for second-degree burns and the other hurt his knee. The building suffered severe damage and none of the units were able to be reoccupied.

Crews from Boscawen, Bow, Chichester, Franklin, Loudon, and Pembroke assisted in fighting the fire, which remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup Bakery abruptly closes doors
The crash happened on a curved section of Route 5 in Putney. Flowers and a small memorial have...
Community mourns Vermont teen killed in weekend crash
File photo
Teenager killed in Putney single-car crash
First responders in Corinth prepare to pull up a patient who fell about 150 feet down an...
Man rescued from abandoned mine shaft
File photo
Some landscapers say new Burlington leaf blower ordinance could hurt business

Latest News

Brandon Neville
Vermont man charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with child
James L. Jordan/File
Man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in AT hiker death
File photo
Police officer under investigation for TikTok video
File photo
Audit finds human error likely cause of Vt. data breach