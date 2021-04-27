State says no plans to destroy squirrel at animal rehab

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - We have an update on a Vermont animal rehabilitator and her battle to keep a blind squirrel.

The state recently inspected FourWands Wildlife Rehabilitation in Barre.

The game warden says everything “looked to be fine” and they are currently in the review process.

Owner Aimee Brown told WCAX News back in March that she feared the state would shut down her rehab and destroy “Peanut,” a blind squirrel she was rehabbing that could not be released.

The state says there were never any plans to destroy Peanut.

