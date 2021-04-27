Advertisement

State says no plans to destroy squirrel at animal rehab

"Peanut" the squirrel is being rehabbed at FourWands Wildlife Rehabilitation in Barre.
"Peanut" the squirrel is being rehabbed at FourWands Wildlife Rehabilitation in Barre.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - We have an update on a Vermont animal rehabilitator and her battle to keep a blind squirrel.

The state recently inspected FourWands Wildlife Rehabilitation in Barre.

The game warden says everything “looked to be fine” and they are currently in the review process.

Owner Aimee Brown told WCAX News back in March that she feared the state would shut down her rehab and destroy “Peanut,” a blind squirrel she was rehabbing that could not be released.

The state says there were never any plans to destroy Peanut.

Rehabilitator says state threatening to shut her down over squirrel

