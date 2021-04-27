Advertisement

Truck driver shortage could cause gas shortage

The National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, says up to 25% of tank trucks are...
The National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, says up to 25% of tank trucks are parked heading into this summer because of a lack of qualified drivers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas stations might be running out of gas this summer.

It has nothing to do with a crude oil shortage, but instead a shortage of truck drivers.

Tanker truckers require special certification, including a commercial driver’s license. There are also weeks of training after being hired.

The National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, says up to 25% of tank trucks are parked heading into this summer because of a lack of qualified drivers.

At this point in 2019, only 10% of trucks were sitting idle for that reason.

Many drivers left the business a year ago when gasoline demand plummeted because of pandemic-related shutdowns.

Also, many driver schools closed early during the pandemic and haven’t caught up with demand.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers
The crash happened on a curved section of Route 5 in Putney. Flowers and a small memorial have...
Community mourns Vermont teen killed in weekend crash
File photo
Teenager killed in Putney single-car crash
File graphic of ambulance.
Leicester man dies following motorcycle crash
First responders in Corinth prepare to pull up a patient who fell about 150 feet down an...
Man rescued from abandoned mine shaft

Latest News

Burlington has created a graffiti panel to help clean up the city and decide what is art, and...
New team to clean up graffiti in Burlington
A Mississippi man and child created a viral moment when they had a conversation at a restaurant.
‘It’s the small things!’: Meal shared between strangers at Mississippi restaurant goes viral
The CDC director and President Joe Biden said Tuesday that people who are fully vaccinated can...
CDC, Biden announce new mask guidance
Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game...
Bidens to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter while in Georgia
School districts developing recovery plans without standardized testing data