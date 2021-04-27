Advertisement

Vermont Flower Show postponed

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A tradition for flower-lovers in Vermont won’t bloom again until 2023 but something else is coming up instead. And it could help grow business for local nurseries.

The Vermont Nursery and Landscape Association announced Tuesday that because of uncertainty due to the pandemic, the VNLA has postponed the Vermont Flower Show until March 3-5, 2023.

They say in a normal year, work starts on the flower show 18 months in advance. COVID stopped that work. So they think waiting until 2023 will give them time to prepare and ensure people can visit safely.

In the meantime, the VNLA announced a new Vermont Blooms Passport to Spring program. Participants can win prizes. Click here for all the details.

Kristina MacKulin is the executive director of the VNLA. She spoke with our Cat Viglienzoni about the decision to postpone the flower show and the passport to spring program. Watch the video for the full interview.

