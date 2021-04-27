Advertisement

Vermont man charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with child

Brandon Neville
Brandon Neville(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom man faces charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

Vermont State Police say they started investigating Brandon Neville, 37, of St. Johnsbury, last week after a report that a 7-year-old was sexually abused.

The probe involved detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and investigators from the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

Neville was taken into custody by troopers on Monday and issued a criminal citation.

He’s due in court next month.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup Bakery abruptly closes doors
The crash happened on a curved section of Route 5 in Putney. Flowers and a small memorial have...
Community mourns Vermont teen killed in weekend crash
File photo
Teenager killed in Putney single-car crash
First responders in Corinth prepare to pull up a patient who fell about 150 feet down an...
Man rescued from abandoned mine shaft
File photo
Some landscapers say new Burlington leaf blower ordinance could hurt business

Latest News

James L. Jordan/File
Man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in AT hiker death
File image
Several hurt in Concord, NH, apartment building fire
File photo
Police officer under investigation for TikTok video
File photo
Audit finds human error likely cause of Vt. data breach