Vermont man charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with child

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom man faces charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

Vermont State Police say they started investigating Brandon Neville, 37, of St. Johnsbury, last week after a report that a 7-year-old was sexually abused.

The probe involved detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and investigators from the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

Neville was taken into custody by troopers on Monday and issued a criminal citation.

He’s due in court next month.

