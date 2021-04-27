Vermont man on a mission to encourage organ donation

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - As long as he can remember, Frank Hewitt has always been an organ donor.

“Because I think it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

Little did Hewitt know that in 2017, he would be the one in need of an organ donation. The then-65-year-old homebuilder received a new heart, courtesy of a 25-year-old Connecticut woman who died of a drug overdose.

“It’s like completely being rejuvenated,” Hewitt said. “I’ve got enough strength and energy now that I had when I was 16.”

Hewitt says the young woman was on life support and the family made the decision to donate her organs.

“It’s sad, no question about it, but give someone else a chance so they can live their life and be productive,” he said.

That is why on Tuesday in Rutland, the city and state officials named April as Donate Life Month. It’s a time for continuing education efforts, celebrating the lives of those affected by organ donation and encouraging Vermonters to click yes on the registration form the next time they renew a license or get a real ID at the DMV.

“When you’re in need, that call saying that there’s an opportunity to save your life through that wonderful gift from someone who’s passed away is amazing,” said Matt Boger of Donate Life VT.

More than 1,020 lives were saved in New England last year thanks to organ donation. The list of names waiting for an organ transplant in the U.S. is more than 108,000 and it grows daily.

“I urge all citizens of Rutland to take guidance of this event and participate fittingly in its observance,” Rutland Mayor David Allaire said.

To say Hewitt has been fittingly participating in activities with his new heart is an understatement. An avid skydiver pre-surgery, Hewitt continues to jump out of planes.

“We’re opening the dropzone this Saturday,” he said. “I’ll be there.”

Decisions from the heart, allowing others to keep an eye to the sky.

