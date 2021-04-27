Advertisement

Vermont sees new record on Drug Take Back Day

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters turned in thousands of pounds of unused and unwanted prescription drugs last weekend.

It was part of the nationwide prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Saturday, people turned in 7,165 pounds of medication across 55 collection sites throughout the state.

That’s a new record by about 400 pounds.

