Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference

COVID press briefing in Montpelier
COVID press briefing in Montpelier(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders are expected to hold a pandemic press conference Tuesday morning.

We expect an update on the Johnson & Johnson shots. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says Vermont has far fewer Johnson & Johnson doses than Pfizer and Moderna, but they’re expecting more by the end of the month.

Dr. Levine says Governor Phil Scott will get official word of how many more shots are coming on Tuesday.

We also could learn the latest on efforts to reopen the economy.

You can watch that press conference live right here on Channel 3 starting at 11 a.m.

