Western Carolina’s Gibson to transfer to UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team has seen success in bringing in impact college transfers in recent years, and now, another new Cat is arriving via the transfer portal, guard Kameron Gibson from Western Carolina.

Gibson announcing his decision to transfer to Vermont himself, posting this picture on his Twitter feed.

Gibson, a junior, played three seasons at Western Carolina, whose mascot also happens to be the Catamounts.

A 6-3 guard out of Cincinnati, Gibson was a Southern Conference All-Freshman Team selection. He missed part of his sophomore and junior seasons due to a knee injury but averaged over 10 points a game over his three years there.

Because of the NCAA granting a blanket extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, Gibson has two years of eligibility remaining, and with the NCAA recently changing it’s rules on transfers, Giboson will not have to sit out this coming season.

In the past half decade, Payton Henson, Darren Payen, Daniel Giddens, have all arrived at UVM via transfer and made significant contributions, and this past season transfers Justin Mazzula and Tomas Murphy played key roles. Mazzula and Murphy, both seniors, have announced they will be returning to play next season.

