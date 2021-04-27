Advertisement

Western Carolina’s Gibson to transfer to UVM

The junior has two years of eligibility remaining.
By Mike McCune
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team has seen success in bringing in impact college transfers in recent years, and now, another new Cat is arriving via the transfer portal, guard Kameron Gibson from Western Carolina.

Gibson announcing his decision to transfer to Vermont himself, posting this picture on his Twitter feed.

Gibson, a junior, played three seasons at Western Carolina, whose mascot also happens to be the Catamounts.

A 6-3 guard out of Cincinnati, Gibson was a Southern Conference All-Freshman Team selection. He missed part of his sophomore and junior seasons due to a knee injury but averaged over 10 points a game over his three years there.

Because of the NCAA granting a blanket extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, Gibson has two years of eligibility remaining, and with the NCAA recently changing it’s rules on transfers, Giboson will not have to sit out this coming season.

In the past half decade, Payton Henson, Darren Payen, Daniel Giddens, have all arrived at UVM via transfer and made significant contributions, and this past season transfers Justin Mazzula and Tomas Murphy played key roles. Mazzula and Murphy, both seniors, have announced they will be returning to play next season.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup Bakery abruptly closes doors
The crash happened on a curved section of Route 5 in Putney. Flowers and a small memorial have...
Community mourns Vermont teen killed in weekend crash
File photo
Teenager killed in Putney single-car crash
First responders in Corinth prepare to pull up a patient who fell about 150 feet down an...
Man rescued from abandoned mine shaft
File photo
Some landscapers say new Burlington leaf blower ordinance could hurt business

Latest News

Highlights from wins by Burlington baseball, MMU boys lacrosse and softball and S. Burlington...
H.S. highlights for Saturday, April 24th
World Cup winner set to resume skiing for first time since January crash that ended his season...
Catching up with Cochran-Siegle
Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles....
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Plus highlights from wins by Essex baseball and softball and South Burlington boys lacrosse
H.S. scores for Tuesday, April 20th