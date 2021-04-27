BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a beautiful spring day it has been! The sun has been out, the spring flowers are popping and it’s been seasonably mild!

It’s all about to change though as a frontal system approaches tonight. That will be stalling and wobbling around the northeast with off and on rain showers. We can expect some showers overnight tonight, and there will also be scattered showers on Wednesday. There is also the chance for a rumble or two of thunder.

Then there will be a lull early Thursday, but then another round of wet weather will move in late Thursday into Friday. The rain will be a little heavier on Friday, with a better chance for some thunderstorms, as the front moves through from west to east.

As that system moves away, some colder air will be following in behind it for the weekend. Our first day of May on Saturday will be chilly with blustery NW winds, and a few lingering rain and mountain snow showers.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and while there is an outside chance for a few scattered showers, most of the day will be dry.

