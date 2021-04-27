BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After a cold, blustery start to the week yesterday, and a chilly start to the day this morning, we will be warming up to near normal temperatures today along with lots of sunshine. Get out and enjoy this fine, spring day, because it will be turning unsettled for the rest of the week.

A frontal system will be moving in tonight, and then stalling and wobbling around the northeast with on-and-off rain showers. Some fo those showers will show up overnight tonight, and there will also be scattered showers on Wednesday. There is also the chance for a rumble or two of thunder.

There will be a lull early Thursday, but then another round of wet weather will move in late Thursday into Friday. The rain will be a little heavier on Friday, with a better chance for some thunderstorms, as the front moves through from west to east.

The departing system will be pulling down a shot of chilly air on blustery NW winds for Saturday, to start out the first weekend of May. There could be a few, lingering rain showers in the morning, and possibly a mountain snow flurry or two.

The second half of the weekend is looking warmer with partly sunny skies, but a small, upper-level disturbance may bring a few showers during the day. The same goes for Monday.

Soak up that sunshine today, because we won’t be seeing much of it again for the next several days. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.