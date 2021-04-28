Advertisement

77-year-old man hit and injured while crossing the street

(KOSA)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WELLS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the glare from the sun may have caused a crash with a 77-year-old man in Wells River.

Police say it happened on Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

They say 77-year-old Clarence Slater was stopped at an intersection, waiting to turn when he pulled forward and hit William OMalley who was crossing the street.

We’re told OMalley suffered minor injuries but was sent to the hospital for treatment.

