BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A central Vermont school district is looking for a new superintendent.

Barre Unified Union School District’s current superintendent announced his resignation on Tuesday.

David Wells will resign June 30.

In a Facebook post, he says the school board agreed that it was in the best interests of the community.

