Berlin motel housing homeless straining local police

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) - The chief of the Berlin Police Department says criminal activity at a central Vermont motel that is serving as a homeless shelter during the coronavirus pandemic is straining local police.

The Times Argus reports that Chief James Pontbriand told the select board this week that the problem at the Hilltop Inn doesn’t seem to be lessening and seems to be getting worse.

He says he understands the need for a broader state program to provide temporary housing in motels for roughly 2,700 homeless residents for several months using federal emergency funding but says the initiative was underfunded.

The Berlin Police arrested two people connected to a fire at the Hilltop Inn in March. (WCAX)

