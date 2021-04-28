Advertisement

Burlington business treats essential workers to spa day

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local business Wednesday treated essential workers to a spa day as a way of saying thanks for all they’ve done during the pandemic.

It has been a tough road for many small businesses during the past year, including Mini Spa VT & Blue Lotus Shop in Burlington.

Despite having last spring’s business almost completely wiped out, owner Marcie Taff wanted to pay it forward to those who may not have taken time for themselves during the pandemic, including nurses, doctors, dentists, chiropractors, veterinarians, and first responders. They reached out to the community urging them to nominate an essential worker for a free spa day

Scott Fleishman spoke with Taff and some who benefited from Wednesday’s undertaking.

