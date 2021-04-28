Burlington City Council votes unanimously to create Council on Aging

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s city council voted unanimously on the resolution on Monday evening.

The idea for this started two years ago with the Community Development and Neighborhood Revitalization Committee. The pandemic stalled the process, but now it’s official that this Council on Aging, which is not funded, will help advise all parts of city government on the needs of aging people in the community whether they be 65-year-old active business owners or 100 plus-year-olds in care homes.

“Our older residents have so much to offer, they have incredible wisdom, incredible experience that we should be benefiting from,” says Councilor Brian Pine, one of the sponsors of the resolution with Councilor Sarah Carpenter.

Its goal is to put a sharper focus on exactly what issues face seniors in the community, such as increased access to affordable housing and elimination of food insecurity.

“We want to make sure that we are an inclusive community that people have the ability to stay put in the place that they’ve grown to love and set down roots and they want to age in place,” says Pine.

Along with ensuring the voices of older Burlingtonians are heard, they will also create an aging plan to act as a template for city policy and initiatives.

“We as communities need to be providing that level of support for each other as we hopefully age gracefully,” says Pine.

“I think we have an excellent opportunity in Burlington to really capitalize on what we are doing really well and make improvements not even just for today but for the next 30 40 years old right now are living in a really great place and we don’t want them to leave Burlington,” says Cameron Segal who is part of the Living Well Group, and also was on the committee who conceived of this plan.

Cameron Segal of the LIving well group was also involved in the creation of this council. The council will have at least 10 members covering a wide variety of sectors from different healthcare services, the new American community, senior centers, among other things, and will also include at least 3 to 5 older adults to make sure all voices are heard.

“Older adults are not just people living in facilities but are also people living at home and in facilities so it’s this large diverse group of people,” says Segal.

They also hope that this council can develop a plan other smaller cities and towns in Burlington can implement as well.

If you'd like to put your hat into the ring to be on the council, you can email the mayor's office

