Burlington plans events and ‘equitable access to fun’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s mayor is looking to energize the city in the post-pandemic world.

Wednesday, Mayor Miro Weinberger and city partners announced plans for events both downtown and at the Waterfront.

The plan includes pop-up markets, activities for families and children, and what the city is calling “equitable access to fun” by creating subsidized or free ways for everyone to rent a bike or paddleboard.

The cost is not yet determined and will be confirmed by the City Council in the upcoming weeks.

“We haven’t identified the best way at the moment and the best partners, but we are working with our community partners across the board,” said Kara Alnasrawi, the director of the Church Street Marketplace.

The mayor also said that we could see some level of the street closures and open streets that we saw last year, which allowed businesses to expand shopping outdoors.

