Advertisement

Can Koffee Kup be reopened?

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says several private parties are exploring whether anything...
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says several private parties are exploring whether anything can be done to reopen the shuttered Koffee Kup Bakery.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says several private parties are exploring whether anything can be done to reopen the shuttered Koffee Kup Bakery.

He says the Vermont Employee Ownership Center is exploring a worker-owned cooperative model for Koffee Kup.

The bakery, which opened in 1940, shut down on Monday, leaving workers stunned and jobless.

The mayor says it’s a loss for the community.

“Koffee Kup has been a mainstay here going back for many decades now and a lot of effort is being made by multiple people to see if somehow this can be revived,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Some 150 people lost their jobs at the Burlington company.

The mayor says some of those employees have already found work and the city is offering help to other impacted employees.

Related Stories:

Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble

Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers
Brandon Neville
Vermont man charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with child
File photo
Vt. COVID cases continue sharp decline
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble
File graphic of ambulance.
Leicester man dies following motorcycle crash

Latest News

ef
Burlington business treats essential workers to spa day, Part 2
The plan includes pop-up markets, activities for families and children, and what the city is...
Burlington plans events and ‘equitable access to fun’
File photo
Panel aims to expedite northern border reopening
A Vermont teacher is enlisting celebrities to help quiz his students.
Hinesburg teacher taps ‘celebrities’ to help quiz students
5GT
Hinesburg teacher taps 'celebrities' to help quiz students