Can Koffee Kup be reopened?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says several private parties are exploring whether anything can be done to reopen the shuttered Koffee Kup Bakery.

He says the Vermont Employee Ownership Center is exploring a worker-owned cooperative model for Koffee Kup.

The bakery, which opened in 1940, shut down on Monday, leaving workers stunned and jobless.

The mayor says it’s a loss for the community.

“Koffee Kup has been a mainstay here going back for many decades now and a lot of effort is being made by multiple people to see if somehow this can be revived,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Some 150 people lost their jobs at the Burlington company.

The mayor says some of those employees have already found work and the city is offering help to other impacted employees.

Related Stories:

Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble

Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.