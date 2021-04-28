Champlain College president leaving after just a year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The president of Champlain College is resigning at the end of May, after just a year with the Burlington school.

Benjamin Ola. Akande is taking a new job in investment banking in St. Louis, Missouri.

The announcement came Wednesday in an email to the college community.

Dave Finney, the school’s president emeritus, will serve as interim president until a replacement is found.

Akande was Champlain’s ninth president. He came to the Vermont college in July 2020 from Washington University in St. Louis where he was associate director of the Global Health Center.

Related Story:

Champlain College to welcome new president in July

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.