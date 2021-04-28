Charlotte couple died of cold water immersion, drowning

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have released the cause of death for two boaters in Charlotte.

Investigators say the medical examiner’s office in Burlington determined cold water immersion and drowning were the cause of death for both Martha “Marty” Illick and Terrance Dinnan. The manner of death was accidental.

The water temperature in Lewis Creek on that day, April 19, was just over freezing at 35 degrees.

Both boaters tried to help each other and their 3.5-year-old grandson when their boat overturned.

Their grandson survived.

