Cottage Hospital welcomes familiar face as new leader

WOODSVILLE, N.H. (WCAX) - Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, New Hampshire, has a new CEO. Adam Sullivan sat down with Holly McCormack to discuss the current challenges of a small rural hospital and what lies ahead.

Taking over the reins of a rural hospital during a pandemic is not exactly an easy task, but that is exactly what Holly McCormack, the new CEO at Cottage Hospital has on her plate. “There are always financial challenges,” McCormack said.

She already knows the 300 employees at the hospital well because she’s worked there the past decade. Every morning, McCormack has made it a practice to do her own rounds to check in and see if the staff feels supported, or they can better address issues. “We need to make sure that we have volume and we need to take care of patients at the right time and the right place,” McCormack said.

Like other hospitals around the region, Cottage saw significantly less traffic during the early days of the pandemic and the numbers are still not back to normal. In her prior role, McCormack was the chief nursing officer. “I understand what it’s like and what it feels like to be in that position of being a front line nurse,” she said.

That includes organizing vaccination clinics like one held back in February. She says vaccine distribution, along with COVID-19 testing, will be part of the mission moving forward. “As the pandemic starts to shift over the next few months, the hospitals and health care will be assuming more responsibility,” McCormack said.

Moving forward, there will be a renewed focus on what the hospital does well, including specialties like acute psychiatric care. And why should patients choose Cottage over the larger Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center less than an hour away? For McCormack, it’s an easy choice. “I think that the pitch to them is that they can have high-quality, high-touch care right here close to home,” McCormack said.

But patients are not the only people the hospital needs to attract. “Primary focus is workforce development.” She says nurses, technicians, IT, and almost every department has shortages.

And to address those workforce concerns, the hospital is looking toward the next generation. This July, it will be hosting a weeklong event targeting high school students so they can explore future careers in the industry.

