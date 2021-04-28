Advertisement

Couple indicted in death, decapitation of Keene man

Jonathan Amerault
Jonathan Amerault(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The attorney general’s office says that a couple accused in the killing and decapitation of the woman’s lover have been indicted.

The woman’s husband is accused of luring Jonathan Amerault, 25, on Sept. 19 to a park, kidnapping him, and then shooting him to death in a car. He is also accused of hiding the body at a campsite in northern New Hampshire.

He was charged in October with capital murder and beating and threatening his wife, who has been charged with falsifying evidence. Both have pleaded not guilty.

