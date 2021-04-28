Cuomo’s order requiring food purchase with alcohol repealed

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers will no longer have to buy a jelly sandwich, chips or some other snack with their beer under an executive order that state lawmakers have repealed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order last summer requiring food to be sold with alcoholic beverages at bars and restaurants. At the time, COVID-19 rates were low and the state had begun allowing New York City bars and restaurants to reopen.

State lawmakers passed resolutions Wednesday to repeal the directive, which restaurant owners have blasted for months as nonsensical.

Cuomo had said chips or fruit alone couldn’t count as “food,” which led to a Saratoga Springs bar offering “Cuomo Chips and Salsa.”

Also on Wednesday, Cuomo announced an end to restaurant and bar curfews starting next month.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)