Double-homicide suspect arrested in Northern New York

DICKINSON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A man suspected in a double-homicide who was on the run was arrested in Northern New York Wednesday.

New York State Police say Barry Stewart, 55, of Carthage, New York, was taken into custody after a pursuit on Route 11B in Dickinson, New York.

Stewart is accused of killing two people in Watertown. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police said earlier in the day that Stewart was considered armed and dangerous.

