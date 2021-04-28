Advertisement

Double-homicide suspect arrested in Northern New York

Barry Stewart
Barry Stewart(Courtesy: N.Y. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A man suspected in a double-homicide who was on the run was arrested in Northern New York Wednesday.

New York State Police say Barry Stewart, 55, of Carthage, New York, was taken into custody after a pursuit on Route 11B in Dickinson, New York.

Stewart is accused of killing two people in Watertown. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police said earlier in the day that Stewart was considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers
Brandon Neville
Vermont man charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with child
File photo
Vt. COVID cases continue sharp decline
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble
File graphic of ambulance.
Leicester man dies following motorcycle crash

Latest News

Spa day
Burlington business treats essential workers to spa day
A new study looks at how much sleep people are getting during the pandemic.
What’s keeping Vermonters up at night?
SLEEP
What’s keeping Vermonters up at night?
FUN
Burlington plans events and ‘equitable access to fun’
Stephanie Mattson spent almost two decades in men’s correctional facilities in Vermont before...
Will change coming to Vermont prisons help protect transgender prisoners?