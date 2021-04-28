Advertisement

Fire crews are investigating an early morning structure fire in Hartford

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Hartford Firefighters are investigating an early morning structure fire that happened Monday.

Crews responded to the structure fire at 1498 Maple Street in Hartford Village. Units arrived to the scene just after 3:30am to find an abandoned building, formally known as the Hartford Grange Building, heavily engulfed in flames.

Crews say power lines located directly above the fire were limiting firefighters from extinguishing the flames, so Green Mountain Power had to come disconnect the lines and to the neighboring area.

Maple Street (VT Route 14) was closed to traffic and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers
File photo
Vt. COVID cases continue sharp decline
File graphic of ambulance.
Leicester man dies following motorcycle crash
Damage following overnight fire
Williamstown church damaged by overnight fire
Brandon Neville
Vermont man charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with child

Latest News

Burlington City Council votes unanimously to create Council on Aging
elderly
Burlington City Council proposing to create an aging committee to serve seniors
Hartford fire
Crews battle flames in Hartford, early Monday morning
The state of New Hampshire is allowing additional appointments for the Johnson & Johnson...
New Hampshire adds appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccine