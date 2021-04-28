Fire crews are investigating an early morning structure fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Hartford Firefighters are investigating an early morning structure fire that happened Monday.

Crews responded to the structure fire at 1498 Maple Street in Hartford Village. Units arrived to the scene just after 3:30am to find an abandoned building, formally known as the Hartford Grange Building, heavily engulfed in flames.

Crews say power lines located directly above the fire were limiting firefighters from extinguishing the flames, so Green Mountain Power had to come disconnect the lines and to the neighboring area.

Maple Street (VT Route 14) was closed to traffic and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

