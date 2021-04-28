Advertisement

Greta Van Susteren on what to expect from president’s address

By Darren Perron
Published: Apr. 28, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden will address Congress for the first time Wednesday night, as he’s about to cross the 100-day mark of his presidency.

We’re diving deeper into what you can expect during the president’s prime time address to Congress and you.

Greta Van Susteren is the moderator of “Full Court Press.” She spoke to our Darren Perron about what she’s expecting to hear from the president, including how he’ll pay for a pair of ambitious spending and tax packages he calls the American Families Plan. Watch the video to see the full interview.

