Gun advocates testify on both sides of NH background check bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - With gun sales on the rise, Second Amendment advocates in New Hampshire are divided over a bill that would eliminate the state’s role in conducting background checks for those purchasing handguns.

The House Judiciary Committee held a public hearing Wednesday on a bill that would abolish the state police “gun line,” and instead put the FBI solely in charge of performing background checks.

The National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America support the bill, but a founder of the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition opposed it, saying state police have fixed recent issues that led to delays.

Advocates for people experiencing domestic violence said the bill would put them at greater risk of harm.

