Hassan: Move to ease opioid treatment rules a step forward

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire says a move by the Biden administration to ease decades-old requirements that made it difficult for doctors to treat opioid addiction using medication is a step in the right direction.

New guidelines announced Tuesday mean doctors and other health workers will no longer need extra hours of training to prescribe buprenorphine, a gold standard medicine that helps with cravings. And they no longer have to refer patients to counseling services.

Hassan, a Democrat, led a bipartisan effort to eliminate a waiver for prescribing buprenorphine. Hassan said the announcement “is a step forward in removing some of the barriers in accessing medication-assisted treatment.”

Related Story:

US lifts barriers to prescribing addiction treatment drug

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)