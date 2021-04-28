Advertisement

Hassan: Move to ease opioid treatment rules a step forward

File photo: This July 23, 2018 file photo shows packets of buprenorphine, a drug that controls...
File photo: This July 23, 2018 file photo shows packets of buprenorphine, a drug that controls heroin and opioid cravings.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire says a move by the Biden administration to ease decades-old requirements that made it difficult for doctors to treat opioid addiction using medication is a step in the right direction.

New guidelines announced Tuesday mean doctors and other health workers will no longer need extra hours of training to prescribe buprenorphine, a gold standard medicine that helps with cravings. And they no longer have to refer patients to counseling services.

Hassan, a Democrat, led a bipartisan effort to eliminate a waiver for prescribing buprenorphine. Hassan said the announcement “is a step forward in removing some of the barriers in accessing medication-assisted treatment.”

Related Story:

US lifts barriers to prescribing addiction treatment drug

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers
Brandon Neville
Vermont man charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with child
File photo
Vt. COVID cases continue sharp decline
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble
File graphic of ambulance.
Leicester man dies following motorcycle crash

Latest News

File photo
Gun advocates testify on both sides of NH background check bill
Benjamin Ola. Akande
Champlain College president leaving after just a year
File photo
NH schedules 10 virtual job fairs after benefits change
x
Berlin motel housing homeless straining local police