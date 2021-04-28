Hinesburg teacher taps ‘celebrities’ to help quiz students

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hinesburg teacher is making virtual learning fun for his fifth-graders by enlisting public figures to give students quiz questions, including our Cat Viglienzoni!

Cat was asked to come up with a question for Paul Lasher’s trivia series.

Cat Viglienzoni: My quiz question for you is: some of you might know from your parents or grandparents that WCAX was the first TV news station here in Vermont. But, what date was the first TV broadcast on our station? Hint: It’s long before you or I were born! Good luck!”

Lasher, a teacher at the Hinesburg Community School, has had guests from a range of professions, from politicians like Gov. Phil Scott and Congressman Peter Welch to professional athletes like Cal Ripkin Jr. and more.

Lasher says it was sparked last March when the pandemic hit and schools went remote.

“I was trying to bring some normalcy into their lives. I loved making learning fun and making connections with kids, and it’s hard to do that over a fully remote world. So, I came up with an idea of bringing trivia, making fun characters, bringing other people into it and trying to make their lives a little more normal,” Lasher said.

If most of the students get the answer right, he’ll do a stunt of some sort. Recently, he took a pie to the face. If students get Cat’s question right, he’ll get doused with icy water.

Watch the video to see Cat’s full interview with Paul Lasher about the student trivia game.

Here’s the answer to Cat’s quiz question: Our first broadcast was on Sept. 26, 1954. So, 66 years ago.

