Advertisement

Man caught at airport smuggling singing birds in his clothing

Thirty-five birds were found, stuffed inside hair rollers, hidden in the man's clothing.
Thirty-five birds were found, stuffed inside hair rollers, hidden in the man's clothing.(United States District Court Eastern District Of New York via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A man from Guyana was arrested at a New York airport on Monday after he was caught smuggling nearly three dozen finches.

Officials say Customs and Border Protection officers pulled Kevin Andre McKenzie aside for an examination when his flight landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

During the examination, they found 35 birds, stuffed inside hair rollers, hidden in his clothing. The rollers were sealed with netting and then attached to the inside of McKenzie’s jacket and around his boots.

Thirty-five birds were found, stuffed inside hair rollers, hidden in the man's clothing.
Thirty-five birds were found, stuffed inside hair rollers, hidden in the man's clothing.(United States District Court Eastern District Of New York via CNN Newsource)

He said he’d been offered $3,000 to smuggle the birds into the United States.

He was charged with unlawfully importing the finches.

It’s not immediately clear if anyone else has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Thirty-five birds were found, stuffed inside hair rollers, hidden in the man's clothing.
Thirty-five birds were found, stuffed inside hair rollers, hidden in the man's clothing.(United States District Court Eastern District Of New York via CNN Newsource)

According to an investigation, birds like these are often entered in “singing contests” in the Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods of New York.

People place bets on which bird has the best voice and a judge selects the winner.

A winning finch can sell for more than $10,000. Finches from Guyana are believed to sing better and therefore are considered more valuable.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers
File photo
Vt. COVID cases continue sharp decline
Brandon Neville
Vermont man charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with child
File graphic of ambulance.
Leicester man dies following motorcycle crash
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble

Latest News

A beer store in Kansas City, Missouri, hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday.
COVID: Mo. pub trades beers for shots (vaccines, that is)
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, source says
In this July 20, 2009 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins...
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Anthony Alvarez was shot and killed by Chicago PD in March.
Chicago braces for release of another police shooting video