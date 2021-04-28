Advertisement

NH Fair Housing Project launches housing discrimination website

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Legal Assistance’s Fair Housing Project has launched a website to help victims of housing discrimination.

The site is fairhousing-nh.org. It gives information on housing protections and available resources.

State and federal laws prohibit discrimination in the rental, sale or financing of housing based on someone’s race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, disability, age, sexual orientation, marital status or gender identity.

The Fair Housing Project says the most common housing discrimination complaints in the state are made by people with disabilities. Issues range from refusal to rent because of an assistance animal to refusing reasonable modifications that allow people to fully use and enjoy their home. 

