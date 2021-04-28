NH schedules 10 virtual job fairs after benefits change

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state of New Hampshire has scheduled 10 virtual job fairs during May.

Starting May 23, New Hampshire is once again requiring that people receiving unemployment benefits be looking for work. That was waived last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This return to our traditional, more normalized system is a sign that we are getting back to normal, and I would like to thank the team at Employment Security for their efforts in opening up access to job seekers and employers,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement Wednesday.

Scheduled job fairs include May 6, for veterans; May 11, one for students and the other for students and adult education in partnership with Pinkerton Academy; May 13, construction industry in partnership with ABC NH/VT; May 18, Great North Woods Region and Dartmouth Lake-Sunapee Region; May 19, Seacoast Region; May 20, White Mountains Region; May 25, Lakes Region; May 26, Monadnock Region; May 27, Capitol and Southern Region.

Employers looking to register their company and job seekers can register for one of the job fairs by going to virtualjobfairs.nh.gov.

