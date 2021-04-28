Advertisement

Painted birdhouses lead to colorful treasure hunt in Upper Valley

The painted birdhouses project supported by AVA Gallery and Art Center.
The painted birdhouses project supported by AVA Gallery and Art Center.(Photo provided)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Checkered and striped in bright colors, small wooden birdhouses are hanging outside a public library in West Lebanon as a part of a public art project in which organizers asked people to paint the houses and hang them around town.

The Valley Lebanon News reported some 100 people signed up to participate. Only a handful of painted birdhouses were on hand on Sunday as organizers hung them outside the library. Organizers say they hope more will trickle in or that people would hang them where they wanted to.

The public art project is supported by a local gallery and art education organization AVA Gallery and Art Center.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers
File photo
Vt. COVID cases continue sharp decline
Brandon Neville
Vermont man charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with child
File graphic of ambulance.
Leicester man dies following motorcycle crash
Damage following overnight fire
Williamstown church damaged by overnight fire

Latest News

Jonathan Amerault
Couple indicted in death, decapitation of Keene man
File photo
Vermont National Guard to construct light demolition range
Pedestrian hit and injured while crossing street
House damaged in crash
Car crashes into Bennington home