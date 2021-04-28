Painted birdhouses lead to colorful treasure hunt in Upper Valley

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Checkered and striped in bright colors, small wooden birdhouses are hanging outside a public library in West Lebanon as a part of a public art project in which organizers asked people to paint the houses and hang them around town.

The Valley Lebanon News reported some 100 people signed up to participate. Only a handful of painted birdhouses were on hand on Sunday as organizers hung them outside the library. Organizers say they hope more will trickle in or that people would hang them where they wanted to.

The public art project is supported by a local gallery and art education organization AVA Gallery and Art Center.

