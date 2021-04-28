Panic defense bill awaits the governor’s signature
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill that would add protections to members of the LGBTQ community in Vermont is awaiting the governor’s signature.
A “panic defense” in court is a legal strategy that uses a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity as the reason for a violent crime.
Winooski Representative Taylor Small introduced a bill in the Vermont House earlier this year to ban it.
It has now passed both the House and Senate.
The governor is expected to sign it.
Related stories:
Panic defense bill passes in Vermont House
Winooski representative introduces bill banning panic defense
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.