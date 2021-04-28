Advertisement

Street sweeping begins in Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Apr. 28, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Street sweeping begins in Burlington on Wednesday and that means if your car isn’t moved, you could be fined.

The annual sweeping will be done by zones.

Burlington Public Works is asking you to move your car off the street when they’re in your zone.

There will be free garage parking overnight on the evening of your sweep from 7 p.m. - 9 a.m.

If your car is not moved, you will be fined $125.

The sweeps collect leaf litter that contain harmful bacteria that can cause the cyanobacteria that prevents us from going to the beach in the summer.

Sweeping goes until next Thursday.

Click here for more information.

