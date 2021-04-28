Two injured in crash with a Bennington home

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are injured after a car crashed into a home in Bennington.

Police say this happened on Park Street on Tuesday just after noon.

Because of the damage, we’re told the home can’t be lived in

Residents were home at the time of the crash but were not hurt.

The driver of the car and her passenger received minor injuries, were evaluated on scene, but declined further medical attention.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.