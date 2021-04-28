Advertisement

Vermont officials to verify the accuracy of 2020 election results

Many Vermonters chose to vote in-person at the polls despite the pandemic.
Many Vermonters chose to vote in-person at the polls despite the pandemic.(WCAX)
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Secretary of State will be tallying the election results from the state’s 2020 general election on Wednesday morning.

Jim Condos will be doing the routine audit. It’s done to verify the accuracy our election results.

The state does this also to further Vermonters confidence in the integrity of our voting process.

Seven communities were picked at random throughout the state to be audited-those include: Brandon, Pownal, Randolph, South Burlington, Topsham, Warren and Worcester.

The audit can be found online later Wednesday.

