Advertisement

Vermont work search requirement allows unemployed to seek part-time jobs

As Vermont prepares to reinstate its work requirement for Vermonters receiving unemployment...
As Vermont prepares to reinstate its work requirement for Vermonters receiving unemployment benefits, the state says that people will be able to apply for part-time jobs, too.(KSFY)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont prepares to reinstate its work requirement for Vermonters receiving unemployment benefits, the state says that people will be able to apply for part-time jobs, too.

State leaders say many sectors of the economy are facing labor shortages.

Starting on May 9, Vermonters seeking unemployment will have to apply to three jobs a week to get benefits.

There are exemptions for parents and workers who are affected by COVID-19.

The state estimates that with the reinstatement of the work requirement, about 10,000 people will have to search for work.

Click here for the details on work search requirements.

Related Stories:

Labor officials to reinstate work search requirement May 9

Will reinstated work search requirement help Vermont businesses hire?

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup Bakery shuts down, lays off more than 200 workers
Brandon Neville
Vermont man charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with child
File photo
Vt. COVID cases continue sharp decline
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Koffee Kup, Vermont Bread Co. closures blamed on years of financial trouble
File graphic of ambulance.
Leicester man dies following motorcycle crash

Latest News

Spa day
Burlington business treats essential workers to spa day
A new study looks at how much sleep people are getting during the pandemic.
What’s keeping Vermonters up at night?
SLEEP
What’s keeping Vermonters up at night?
FUN
Burlington plans events and ‘equitable access to fun’
Stephanie Mattson spent almost two decades in men’s correctional facilities in Vermont before...
Will change coming to Vermont prisons help protect transgender prisoners?