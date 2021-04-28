Vermont work search requirement allows unemployed to seek part-time jobs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont prepares to reinstate its work requirement for Vermonters receiving unemployment benefits, the state says that people will be able to apply for part-time jobs, too.

State leaders say many sectors of the economy are facing labor shortages.

Starting on May 9, Vermonters seeking unemployment will have to apply to three jobs a week to get benefits.

There are exemptions for parents and workers who are affected by COVID-19.

The state estimates that with the reinstatement of the work requirement, about 10,000 people will have to search for work.

Click here for the details on work search requirements.

