Vermonters reflect on Biden’s accomplishments 100 days in

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden will stand before Congress and the nation Wednesday night to share what he’s accomplished during his first 100 days in office. And he’ll be looking ahead to what he wants to do.

A recent CBS News poll found 58% of Americans say Biden has done a good job so far. I asked Vermonters what they think.

Two-thirds of Vermonters voted for President Biden. And the answers I got pretty much reflect that support from last November.

People who favor Biden told me they’re impressed with his handling of the pandemic and the vaccine rollout and, most importantly, they believe he’s reinstilled stability and transparency in the position.

“We’ve seen him in front of a camera being upfront and real more than we have in the previous four years,” said Ryan Dudley of Jericho.

“He’s done a great job with the COVID, getting everybody in, getting them vaccinated, and I think just calming the country down. It was pretty hectic there for a little bit back in January, and I think right now there’s a sense of calm,” said Debbie Bergen of Colchester.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Is there anything you think he could do better or that you would like to see him do after these first 100 days in office?

Jim McGovern/Essex Junction: The first one that comes to mind is immigration. I think he jumped the gun on that. Really just put it back to where it was. I think the previous president had it right.

McGovern is one of the majority of Americans who do not approve of how Biden has handled the border crisis.

Republicans still largely oppose Biden, describe him negatively and suggest he did not legitimately win the election.

The president’s speech airs Wednesday on Channel 3 at 9 p.m. He’s slated to unveil a nearly $2 trillion proposal called the American Families Plan.

