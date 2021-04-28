Advertisement

What’s keeping Vermonters up at night?

By Dom Amato
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What’s keeping Vermonters up at night during the pandemic?

A new study looks at how much sleep people are getting.

It asked patients at the Community Health Centers of Burlington what’s causing them to lose sleep. Knowing that could give doctors better strategies to help patients struggling with sleep.

Our Dom Amato spoke with Maggie Carey, a senior at the UVM Larner College of Medicine, who worked on that study, to learn more. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Click here for more on the study.

