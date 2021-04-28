Advertisement

Will change coming to Vermont prisons help protect transgender prisoners?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In December 2019, “Seven Days exposed a yearslong epidemic of sexual abuse and harassment of female employees and incarcerated women by male corrections officers at Chittenden Regional. But the mistreatment of transgender people in Vermont’s correctional system has garnered less attention.

Of the roughly 1,200 people currently in custody, 15 are registered in the system as transgender; all of them are transgender women. In 2015, the Department of Corrections adopted a set of guidelines to establish standards for how corrections employees should interact with the transgender people in their care, but, but corrections employees have not always followed the rules.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Chelsea Edgar, who followed the stories of some Vermonters who have fallen through the gaps.

