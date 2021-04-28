BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Periods of rain have come and gone and that’s a pattern that will continue over the next couple of days.

The first batch of showers moved through overnight last night, with another batch moving through this afternoon and this evening. There may be a few thunderstorms pop up as well. Overnight, there will be another lull with mainly cloudy skies and just the chance for a few showers.

Most of Thursday will be similar, with scattered showers especially the farther south you are. Then a heavier batch of rain will come through late Thursday into Friday as the brunt of the rain-making frontal system comes through. Once that system moves by to our east, colder air will rush in on blustery NW winds Friday night into Saturday.

The new month of May will begin with a few lingering rain showers, and some mountain snow showers! It’s not over ‘til it’s over! There will be some sunny breaks later in the day, but it will be a cool and blustery day.

The second half of the weekend will be warmer, and the milder weather in the 60s will stick with us into next week. Each day, Sunday through Tuesday, will be partly sunny, but with a few, minor disturbances which means there could be a shower or two each day.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.