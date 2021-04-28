BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have been in a dry weather pattern for a long time. Most of our region is considered to be in a moderate drought. So, we need rain. And that is just what we will be getting as a change in the weather pattern will be bringing in more wet weather for the near future, and especially over the next few days.

A batch of showers & a few thunderstorms came through last night, mainly in our southern areas. After a lull this morning into the early afternoon, another batch of showers & possible thunderstorms will come through mid-to-late afternoon and into the evening hours. Overnight, there will be another lull with mainly cloudy skies and just the chance for a few showers.

Most of Thursday is looking the same way - scattered showers, especially the farther south you are. Then a heavier batch of rain will come through late Thursday into Friday as the brunt of the rain-making frontal system comes through. Once that system moves by to our east, colder air will rush in on blustery NW winds Friday night into Saturday.

The new month of May will begin with a few lingering rain showers . . . and some mountain snow showers. There will be some sunny breaks later in the day, which is Green Up Day in Vermont, but it will be a cool and blustery day.

The second half of the weekend will be warmer. The warm-up will continue into next week, getting into the mid-60s into mid-week. Each day, Sunday through Tuesday, will be partly sunny, but with a few, minor disturbances floating around, there will be the chance for a few showers each and every day.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on those possible thunderstorms later today, in case any of them flare up and get out of hand. -Gary

