1M restaurant meals provided in Vermont pandemic program

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Gov. Phil Scott says a program started during the coronavirus pandemic to provide restaurant meals to Vermonters experiencing food insecurity has served 1 million meals.

Vermont Everyone Eats was started in August 2020 with $5 million from the state’s coronavirus relief fund.

The governor’s office says since then, more than 200 Vermont restaurants have contributed to the 1 million meals that included nearly $1 million of Vermont-produced ingredients.

