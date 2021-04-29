Audit finds no irregularities in Vermont 2020 General Election

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - An audit found no irregularities in Vermont’s 2020 election.

The results came back Thursday afternoon.

A sampling of seven random cities and towns in Vermont showed no serious problems.

Vermont’s secretary of state said the audit verified the accuracy and integrity of the state’s General Election results.

“While the audit is an important administrative process required by state law, it also serves to give Vermont voters strengthened confidence in our election results. Every voter deserves to have peace of mind in knowing that when they cast their ballot it will be counted accurately,” Jim Condos, D-Vt. Secretary of State, said in a statement.

The audit is required under state law every election cycle.

The seven communities randomly selected were Brandon, Pownal, Randolph, South Burlington, Topsham, Warren and Worcester

The secretary of state’s office says the full audit results will be posted to their website once the information is formatted.

Related Story:

Vermont 2020 election results being audited

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.