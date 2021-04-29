Cats down Danes, earn spot in Am East playoffs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Junior Thomas McConvey tied a career-high with four goals to help lead the UVM men’s lacrosse team to a 16-14 win over 17th-ranked Albany Wednesday afternoon at Virtue Field.

With the win, Vermont secures a spot in the America East playoffs.

McConvey added an assist to his four goals, and senior Liam Limoges chipped in with three goals and two assists. Senior goalie Ryan Cornell had a career-high 15 saves, and sophomore faceoff specialist Tommy Burke kept giving the Cats possession, winning 23 of 34 draws on the day.

UVM improves to 6-4 overall, 6-2 in America East after beating Albany for the second time this season. The Cats are in a three-way tie with Stony Brook and UMBC for first place in the conference heading into the final weekend of the regular season. The Cats close out the regular season hosting Stony Brook Saturday at noon at Virtue Field.



