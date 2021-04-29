Cause of Williamstown church fire remains undetermined

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities may never know what sparked the fire that destroyed a historic Williamstown church this week.

The fire chief says after an exhaustive 12 hours of sifting through the rubble of the Williamstown Federated Church, both state police and private insurance investigators cannot find a definitive cause. They did determine that the fire started low in the wall on the first floor, perhaps smoldering for hours before spreading to the church steeple. Officials found no accelerants at the scene and have ruled out arson.

The church’s bell, which was cast in Paul Revere’s Boston foundry, was removed and is being stored at the town’s fire station.

Related Story:

Historic ‘Revere bell’ recovered from burned Williamstown church

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.