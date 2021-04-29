Charges dropped against gas fitter in fatal NH carbon monoxide case

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped negligent homicide charges against a gas fitter in the deaths of a Lyman couple who perished in their home from carbon monoxide poisoning last year.

The Caledonian-Record reports the state “has chosen to forego prosecution at this time” against Adam Vigent. That’s according to a notice filed Wednesday by Hayley McClenahan, the assistant Grafton County attorney.

Vigent, 52, of North Haverhill, was accused of the improper installation of a gas boiler and vent system in the home of John and April Courtney, in January 2019.

The couple were found dead, along with several cats and dogs.

Two other workers still face negligent homicide charges.

